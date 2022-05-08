Search

08 May 2022

Seven Up! Tommy McLaughlin on fire as Oldtown win League

Oldtown were crowned champions before traveling to Milford - but turned on the style to pop the champagne

Oldtown Celtic celebrate their League win.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 May 2022 12:10 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tommy McLaughlin scored SEVEN times on Saturday as Oldtown Celtic celebrated winning the Glencar Inn Division One title in style.

The title was already the bag before they went to Milford United on Saturday with Glencar, their challengers, losing to Glenea United on Friday night.

Oldtown recorded a big 12-2 win at Moyle View.

McLaughlin went on a goal rampage, scoring seven times in all.

Kevin McGrath netted twice while Kyle Gormley, Gerard Patton and Luke Friel also netted for the Letterkenny side.

Oldtown were crowne champions without playing when Glencar Celtic went down 3-2 to Glenea United at Glasserchoo.

On the back of a defeat to Carrowmena in last weekend’s Ulster Junior Shield final, Glencar lost Pairc Joe.

Cathal McGeever, Calvin Murray and Ciaran Coll bagged the goals for Glenea.

