Seven Up! Tommy McLaughlin on fire as Oldtown win League

Oldtown Celtic celebrate their League win.
Tommy McLaughlin scored SEVEN times on Saturday as Oldtown Celtic celebrated winning the Glencar Inn Division One title in style.
The title was already the bag before they went to Milford United on Saturday with Glencar, their challengers, losing to Glenea United on Friday night.
Oldtown recorded a big 12-2 win at Moyle View.
McLaughlin went on a goal rampage, scoring seven times in all.
Kevin McGrath netted twice while Kyle Gormley, Gerard Patton and Luke Friel also netted for the Letterkenny side.
Oldtown were crowne champions without playing when Glencar Celtic went down 3-2 to Glenea United at Glasserchoo.
On the back of a defeat to Carrowmena in last weekend’s Ulster Junior Shield final, Glencar lost Pairc Joe.
Cathal McGeever, Calvin Murray and Ciaran Coll bagged the goals for Glenea.
Chairman of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar and District Histporical Society, Gerard Doherty, left with newly elected president of the Donegal Historical Society, Rev Raymond Blair and Kathleen Phelan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.