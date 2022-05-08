Milford United survive relegation, but play-off awaits

Milford United overcame St Catherine’s to avoid automatic relegation on the final day of the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 season.

Ballybofey United are down despite a 4-1 home win over Gweedore Celtic while Drumoghill Celtic also go to Division 2 after losing 3-2 against already-relegated Cranford.

At Moyle View, Milford turned in a big performance with Johnny Logue and Cathal McGettigan netting in a 2-1 home win over St Catherine’s.

Logue opened the scoring when he fired home from 25 yards and McGettigan arrowed to the top corner from long range to double the lead.

While Josh Maxwell pulled a goal back, Milford held on with Pauric Curley, Joey Cullen and Liam Donnelly leading the way.

Milford will now face Gweedore United in a relegation-promotion play-off.

It was a case of too little too late for Ballybofey United. They produced a fine performance and earned an excellent 4-1 home win at Dreenan with Niall McCloskey, Caolan Marley, Daithí McMahon and Mark Griffin on the mark.

Tommy Diver bagged the Gweedore Celtic goal.

Kyle McFadden netted the winner for Cranford, as they edged Drumoghill 3-2 on a day when Connor Shiels netted twice for the victors.

In any event, victory wouldn’t have been enough to save Drumoghill, who are 12 games without a win since a 4-3 win over Milford just before Christmas.