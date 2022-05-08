Search

08 May 2022

Milford United survive relegation, but play-off awaits

Milford United face a play-off to preserve their place in Division 1, while Ballybofey United and Drumoghill FC have been relegated

Soccer

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 May 2022 8:24 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Milford United overcame St Catherine’s to avoid automatic relegation on the final day of the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 season.

Ballybofey United are down despite a 4-1 home win over Gweedore Celtic while Drumoghill Celtic also go to Division 2 after losing 3-2 against already-relegated Cranford.

At Moyle View, Milford turned in a big performance with Johnny Logue and Cathal McGettigan netting in a 2-1 home win over St Catherine’s.

Over to the boardroom as Doherty hits dramatic winner for Kilmacrennan

James Doherty's injury time free kick gives Kilmacrennan Celtic a win over Kildrum Tigers but the Premier Division standings remain under a cloud of uncertainty

Logue opened the scoring when he fired home from 25 yards and McGettigan arrowed to the top corner from long range to double the lead.

While Josh Maxwell pulled a goal back, Milford held on with Pauric Curley, Joey Cullen and Liam Donnelly leading the way.

Milford will now face Gweedore United in a relegation-promotion play-off.

It was a case of too little too late for Ballybofey United. They produced a fine performance and earned an excellent 4-1 home win at Dreenan with Niall McCloskey, Caolan Marley, Daithí McMahon and Mark Griffin on the mark.

Tommy Diver bagged the Gweedore Celtic goal.

Kyle McFadden netted the winner for Cranford, as they edged Drumoghill 3-2 on a day when Connor Shiels netted twice for the victors.

In any event, victory wouldn’t have been enough to save Drumoghill, who are 12 games without a win since a 4-3 win over Milford just before Christmas.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media