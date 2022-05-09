Sweeney on the spot to earn Donegal a point

The Donegal Women's League side that drew with Sligo Rovers
Eimear Sweeney scored a late penalty to earn the Donegal Women’s League a share of the spoils with Sligo Rovers in the Under-19 Women’s National League on Sunday.
Donegal Women’s League 3
Sligo Rovers 3
Sweeney drilled home from the spot after Ciara McGarvey and it was enough to draw a six-goal thriller at Leckview Park.
Sligo broke the deadlock through Laura Swan in the 27th minute.
Aisling Coll drew Donegal level in the 57th minute and Erika Gallagher swung the pendulum in the home side’s favour just two minutes later.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Rebecca Doddy levelled and ten minutes from the end Ciara Henry beat Orla Corry with a superb free kick.
However, Sweeney would have the final say of the evening.
Lapwing chicks in Donegal benefit from cross border conservation project. PHOTO: Michael Bell /BirdWatch Ireland on Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.