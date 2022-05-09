Search

09 May 2022

Sweeney on the spot to earn Donegal a point

Eimear Sweeney's penalty saves the day for Donegal in the Under-19 Women's National League

The Donegal Women's League side that drew with Sligo Rovers

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 May 2022 9:47 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Eimear Sweeney scored a late penalty to earn the Donegal Women’s League a share of the spoils with Sligo Rovers in the Under-19 Women’s National League on Sunday.

Donegal Women’s League 3

Sligo Rovers 3

Sweeney drilled home from the spot after Ciara McGarvey and it was enough to draw a six-goal thriller at Leckview Park.

Sligo broke the deadlock through Laura Swan in the 27th minute.

Aisling Coll drew Donegal level in the 57th minute and Erika Gallagher swung the pendulum in the home side’s favour just two minutes later.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Rebecca Doddy levelled and ten minutes from the end Ciara Henry beat Orla Corry with a superb free kick.

However, Sweeney would have the final say of the evening.

