St Eunan's and Abbey VS meet in FAI Schools U-15 Ulster final

The St Eunan's College side and, below, Abbey Vocational School
St Eunan's College, Letterkenny face Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town tomorrow, Wednesday, in the FAI Schools U-15 Ulster Final at the Letterkenny Community Centre. Kick off is at 12 noon.
St Eunan's have had a tricky path to the final having had to play their three previous games away from home. Their route to the final consisted of a 2-0 win over Crana College, Buncrana, a 6-0 win over St Aidan's Comprehensive School, Cavan, and a 4-1 win over Patrician High School, Carrickmacross. St Eunan's brought the FAI Schools Dr Tony O'Neill Senior title home last month.
Abbey Vocational School have had an impressive year on the football pitch with their U17 team reaching the All Ireland semi-final after conquering Ulster. Their U-15 team have already beaten Deele College, Raphoe and Carndonagh Community School, Carndonagh. In their semi final they came from a goal down to beat Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblayney 2-1.
