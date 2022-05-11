Kate Keaney toasts Concacaf glory with US U17s

Kate Keaney (right) celebrates the win
Donegal town’s Kate Keaney was celebrating on Sunday as the United States women’s under-17s won the 2022 Concacaf Championship final.
The 2-1 win over Mexico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, secured qualification for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which takes place in India in October.
The US won the Concacaf Championship for a record fifth time.
Earlier this year, Keaney took up a new role within the US women’s set-up as a sports scientist.
Since 2019, Keaney worked as a sports scientist with the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.
Keaney worked for StatSports and was their designated person to Vera Pauw’s Ireland team.
Keaney, a former Donegal senior Gaelic footballer, joined the US and is based in Chicago at the United States Soccer Federation headquarters having previously obtained a degree in sports science at University of Limerick.
