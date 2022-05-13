Search

13 May 2022

Premier Division race goes to the wire as Ulster FA dismiss Keadue appeal

The provincial body upheld the original decision of the Donegal League, who deemed that Keadue Rovers had fielded an ineligible player in two games

Donegal League clubs on edge ahead of Ulster FA appeal

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

13 May 2022 10:13 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Ulster Football Association have upheld a decision of the Donegal Junior League to sanction Keadue Rovers over an ineligible player.

The decision means that the Donegal League Premier Division title race goes down to the last day of the season on Sunday.

Kilmacrennan Celtic and Glenea United have been awarded 3-0 wins for games against Keadue, who were stripped of points from a 1-1 draw with Kilmac’ and a 1-0 win against Glenea.

The points adjustment takes Kilmacrennan Celtic to within two points of Premier Division leaders Bonagee United.

Watch: Scenes as Scoil Mhuire lift FAIS Junior Girls U-17 National Cup

The Buncrana side kept their nerve to prevail in a penalty shoot-out against Presentation SS, Thurles, at Oriel Park in Dundalk

Bonagee are away to Kildrum Tigers on Sunday with Kilmacrennan Celtic entertaining relegated Convoy Arsenal at Letterkenny Community Centre.

The decision has ramifications at the lower end of the table, too.

Keadue and Glenea are now level on 21 points with Donegal Town on 23 and all three sides in a battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

An Ulster FA appeals board hearing took place in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.

The provincial body ruled in favour of the Donegal League, who deemed that Paul Boyle was deemed ineligible, citing a Donegal League competition rule which states: ‘A player registered in the league is not permitted or allowed to register or play with a club in another jurisdiction, irrespective as to whether or not the club in question is affiliated to a governing body’.

The Donegal League determined that while the Dubai Amateur Football League - in which Boyle played for Dubai Irish FC - is not affiliated to any governing body, it is ‘a highly structured league and very advanced in its organisation’.

As per such appeals processes, Keadue do hold the right to appeal the decision to the Football Association of Ireland. 

