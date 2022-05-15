Search

15 May 2022

‘A great buzz’: Sam Todd feels win at Harps will kick UCD into gear

The Carndonagh man played on Friday as UCD defeated Finn Harps in Ballybofey

Sam Todd

Sam Todd contests a header at Finn Park. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 May 2022 11:43 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Sam Todd feels Friday night’s win over Finn Harps could be the result to kick-start UCD’s season.

The Carndonagh man gave a towering display at the heart of the Students’ defence as they overcame Harps 1-0.

Liam Kerrigan’s 83rd minute header gave UCD a first win of the season - and moved them to within two points of Harps.

“It’s a great buzz,” ex-Harps defender Todd said.

“This was a massive game. It could have went either way, but luckily enough we came out on top. It’s a big three points for us.

“If we had lost this, the gap would’ve increased and made it harder for us.  We’ve closed that gap now so hopefully we can kick on.”

A week previously, UCD came from 2-0 down to draw with Dundalk and there have been some positive shoots for the Belfield residents.

“Once you don’t get a win and it drags on,” Todd said.

“It feels that wins will be harder to get, but hopefully now we can kick on a wee bit.

“You come into training and maybe heads are down, but it’s all about getting back together and lifting the spirits again in the dressing room.  We were 2-0 down against Dundalk, but we showed good character to come back

“During the week, we put a focus on winning this game. A bit of quality from Liam got us the goal and we were hanging on after that.”

The 24-year-old has completed the second of a three-year course in sports and exercise management. Todd swapped Harps for UCD in December 2020 and was instrumental in their winning promotion last year.

Friday’s was a game of few chances, but Kerrigan popped up with the winner.

Todd said: “Both teams defended well. It was a game where it looked like one chance would decide it and that’s what happened. You have to be clinical and we were grateful that Liam took that chance when it fell to him.”

