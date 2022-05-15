Merritt on the double to keep Milford up

Gary Merritt struck twice for Milford United.
Gary Merritt scored a brace as Milford United preserved their place in Division 1 of the Donegal League.
Milford United 2
Gweedore United 1
(After extra time)
Merritt’s double, including an extra-time winner, saw the Moyle View men over the line against Gweedore United in the Division 1/2 relegation-promotion play-off at The Diamond Park.
Merritt netted the opening goal of the game and it looked like it would be the decisive strike.
However, Gweedore United forced extra time thanks to Ryan Kelly’s equaliser.
With little between the sides, Merritt struck the winner to keep Noel Gillespie’s men in Division 1.
