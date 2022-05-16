Search

16 May 2022

Glenea survive as Donegal Town face play-off to stay in Premier Division

Martin McGuire and Sean Coll were on the mark for Glenea United, who steered themselves clear of the promotion-relegation play-off at Donegal Town's expense

Joe Coll was in fine form for Glenea United in their win over Donegal Town

Alan Foley

16 May 2022 10:54 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenea United assured themselves of Premier Division football for next season while Donegal Town must fight for their berth for 2022/23.

Glenea United 2
Donegal Town 1

Both teams were feeling the pressure coming into this game knowing a defeat for either could put them into the relegation play-off, with Rathmullan Celtic lying in wait.

Glenea broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, when Cathal McGeever found Martin McGuire unmarked at the back post and he slotted home from three yards.

Glenea found themselves two up after 62 minutes with Sean Coll scoring direct from a corner. Donegal Town kept plugging away, creating good efforts from Eoin Slevin and Ronan Mc Hugh, but found it hard to get past the in-form Joe Coll.

Donegal Town managed to pull one back in the 83rd minute, a cross to the back post found Ronan McHugh to tap in from five yards. Donegal Town pushed hard for the final 10 minutes but the Glenea defence held strong. Both defences played well with Joe Coll making important saves at crucial times giving Glenea the win.

