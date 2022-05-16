Glenea survive as Donegal Town face play-off to stay in Premier Division

Joe Coll was in fine form for Glenea United in their win over Donegal Town
Glenea United assured themselves of Premier Division football for next season while Donegal Town must fight for their berth for 2022/23.
Glenea United 2
Donegal Town 1
Both teams were feeling the pressure coming into this game knowing a defeat for either could put them into the relegation play-off, with Rathmullan Celtic lying in wait.
Glenea broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, when Cathal McGeever found Martin McGuire unmarked at the back post and he slotted home from three yards.
Some of the Ukrainian children that started school at Fintra NS, Killybegs recently Picture: Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.