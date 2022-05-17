Lifford Celtic to make Donegal League return

Lifford Celtic youth members after a 2020 fundraiser at Greenbrae.
Lifford Celtic will return to the Donegal Junior League ranks next season.
The home club of legendary Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given withdrew from the League on the eve of the 2021/22 season.
Lifford were one of the founder members of the Donegal League in 1971 and indeed were the first ever champions, beating Swilly Rovers in a play-off in June 1972.
The Greenbrae outfit were Premier Division champions in 2013, but dropped down the divisions in the intervening years.
After a year out, the border club will rejoin the Donegal League again for the 2021/22 season and a new manager will be confirmed ahead of the start of pre-season training in mid-June.
It was while playing for Lifford as a young teenager that Given’s talents were first spotted. On their run to the FAI Junior Cup semi-finals in the 1991/92 season – losing to Neilstown Rangers in that game – Given was a standout and soon signed for Celtic.
