17 May 2022

Kevin Deery set to manage Moville Celtic

Moville turn to former Derry City midfielder for 2021/22 season

Kevin Deery set to manage Moville Celtic

Kevin Deery will be the new manager at Moville Celtic

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 May 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie


Kevin Deery will be the manager of Moville Celtic next season.

The ex-Derry City midfielder is set to take the reigns at Glencrow.

Derry managed Institute from 2015-17, taking the Drumahoe club to two NIFL Championship play-offs.

He spent time as assistant manager at both Sligo Rovers and Derry City, most recently as Declan Devine’s number 2 at the Brandywell.

Now, though, the former Candystripes captain will tip his toes into the Inishowen League.

Former Derry youth coach John Quigg was involved at Jackie Crossan Premier Division winners Greencastle this season.

Deery will succeed John L Coyle in the Hoops’ hotseat.

Moville finished eighth in the Premier Division this season

