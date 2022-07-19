Lee McColgan called up to Irish Amateur squad

Lee McColgan
Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan has been called up to the Republic of Ireland Amateur squad.
McColgan has been chosen by Ireland manager Gerry Davis for a game against Wales in Cork on August 6.
McColgan played for the side in a 1-0 win over the Ireland under-20s at Whitehall in March.
McColgan has been a firm feature for Cockhill during their dominance of the Ulster Senior League trophy trail in recent years.
Gavin Cullen’s Cockhill are preparing to face UCD in the FAI Senior Cup on Friday-week.
Bonagee United’s Jack Parke is on stand-by for the Irish amateur squad.
Both McColgan and Parke will train with the Irish team in Dublin this weekend.
