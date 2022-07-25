'No-brainer': Erin Coyle signs for Derry City

Erin Coyle has moved to Derry City. Photo: Sportsfile
Erin Coyle says moving to Derry City was a ‘no-brainer’.
The Moville woman has signed for the Candystripes from Sligo Rovers.
Coyle joined Sligo before the start of the Women’s National League season, but has now switched to the Brandywell.
"It was a no-brainer to come and challenge myself at a club of such stature as Derry City,” said Coyle as she looks ahead to the remainder NIFL season.
Coyle is a Health Science and Physical Activity student at IT Sligo and the midfielder has previously played for Moville Celtic and Greencastle.
She played for the Inishowen girls academy and featured the Gaynor Cup.
Coyle was part of the Moville Community College side who were crowned 2018 and 2019 All Ireland champions and she won the National Cup with Greencastle in 2019.
The Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Bill was signed into effect by the President over the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.