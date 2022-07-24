Search

24 Jul 2022

Letterkenny boxing coach Rory McShane set for Commonwealth Games

McShane is one of the coaches to the Northern Ireland team competing in Birmingham

Rory McShane (immediate left) with the NI team for the Commonwealth Games.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jul 2022 8:56 PM

Letterkenny Boxing Club coach Rory McShane is one of the coaches with the Northern Ireland team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

McShane departed on Sunday with a 12-strong team that included 2022 World Champion Amy Broadhurst and 2021 Olympic bronze medalist Aidan Walsh.

Walsh, his sister Michaela and Carl McNaul are in Birmingham having won silvers in Australia four years ago with 2022 European silver medal winner Dylan Eagleson is also on the NI roster.

McShane recently completed the IABA one-star coaching coach during an intensive six-day programme with Poland’s Adam Kusior at the Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Belfast.

Killian Gribben on form as Ireland finish ninth at European U20s

The Letterkenny man was Ireland's top performer in Sunday's win over Hungary in Tbilisi.

His son, Paddy, was the Irish elite flyweight champion in 2021.

The NI team have undergone a ten-week training camp in Jordanstown.

