Michael Harris hits the spot as Colorado Rapids 2 defeat Whitecaps

Michael Harris celebrates his goal for Colorado Rapids 2.
Michael Harris netted the winning penalty for Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday night.
The Convoy man bagged the winner in a 3-2 shoot out win over Whitecaps FC at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference.
Anthony Markanich and Omar Gomez also scored from the spot as the Rapids 2 claimed the victory.
"I thought the team played very well,” Harris said afterwards.
“We worked very hard and played a man down, which is tough. We all pulled through together though and you can see by the score how well we played."
In March, Harris moved to Colorado Rapids 2 from Derry City having had strong interest in England and Scotland.
Harris was the shoot-out hero for Derry City Under-19s in last year’s Enda McGuill Cup final against Bohemians at the Brandwyell.
Harris was out of contract at Derry and had been offered a pro contract by Ruaidhri Higgins, the Derry City manager.
However, Harris plumped for the United States.
On Sunday night, Dantouma Toure scored twice for the Rapids in regulation time.
