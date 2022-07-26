Search

26 Jul 2022

Michael Harris hits the spot as Colorado Rapids 2 defeat Whitecaps

The Convoy man scored the winning penalty as Colorado Rapids 2 won in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference.

Michael Harris hits the spot as Colorado Rapids 2 defeat Whitecaps

Michael Harris celebrates his goal for Colorado Rapids 2.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 Jul 2022 10:05 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Michael Harris netted the winning penalty for Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday night.

The Convoy man bagged the winner in a 3-2 shoot out win over Whitecaps FC at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference.

Anthony Markanich and Omar Gomez also scored from the spot as the Rapids 2 claimed the victory.

"I thought the team played very well,” Harris said afterwards.

“We worked very hard and played a man down, which is tough. We all pulled through together though and you can see by the score how well we played."

Callum Morris wins Irish Enduro Championship

Clonmany's Callum Morris claimed the under-16 title following a busy period of competition

In March, Harris moved to Colorado Rapids 2 from Derry City having had strong interest in England and Scotland.

Harris was the shoot-out hero for Derry City Under-19s in last year’s Enda McGuill Cup final against Bohemians at the Brandwyell.

Harris was out of contract at Derry and had been offered a pro contract by Ruaidhri Higgins, the Derry City manager.

However, Harris plumped for the United States.

On Sunday night, Dantouma Toure scored twice for the Rapids in regulation time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media