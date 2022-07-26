Callum Morris wins Irish Enduro Championship

Callum Morris from Clomany has won the Under-16 Irish national Enduro Championship.

The Championships were held over the last two weekends.

The 15-year-old Vitus Firstracks rider was in Louth for the E

nduro champs where five tricky stages awaited the 250 strong field.

Morris was on the pace from the start winning every stage to take the U16 title for the second year running and a very impressive 8th overall.

Next up was the long trip to Bree in Co Wexford, where Callum was out to defend his Downhill title from 2021.

Changeable weather with a mix of heavy rain and sunshine made for tough conditions

Morris crashed on his seeding run but was sill second so he was happy with his pace leading into Sunday’s race.

Unfortunately for the young inishowen man he punctured and rode most of the track with a flat back wheel but got onto the podium finishing in third spot just one second off the win.

Next is a trip to wales for the fourth round of the British Downhill Championship where he’s currently sitting fifth in the youth category