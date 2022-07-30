Two-year deal for Kieran Farren at Coleraine

Carndonagh man Kieran Farren has signed a two-year contract with Irish League Premier Division side Coleraine.

Farren moves to the Showgrounds after an impressive season at Dergview.

Previously, Farren was on the books at Finn Harps having come through then underage ranks. With first team appearances limited at Finn Park, Farren moved to Dergview and made 36 appearances last season.

Now, Farren has penned a two-year deal with Coleraine.

“He certainly has impressed during training and matches,” Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney said.

“When you’re looking for quality players, especially in the Championship, it can be impossible to watch them as we both kick-off at the same time.”

Coleraine, who won the Irish Cup in 2018 and the League Cup in 2020, finished sixth in the League last season.

Farren joins after a successful trial.

Kearney said: “The rationale behind the trial move was to watch Kieran with my own eyes and to be fair to him, he was up for that and his attitude and application since we’ve came back for pre-season has been very good.

“He is only 21-years-old, he has a great future ahead of him and possesses the attributes that will help us moving forward.”