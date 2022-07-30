Search

30 Jul 2022

Erin McLaughlin nets as Peamount earn important win

Culdaff woman McLaughlin scored in a Women's National League win over Galway WFC

Erin McLaughlin in action for Peamount United. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

30 Jul 2022 8:11 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Erin McLaughlin was back on the scoresheet for Peamount United on Saturday.

McLaughlin’s 58th minute strike helped earn the Peas a valuable 2-1 win over Galway WFC in the Women’s National League.

At a soaking Greenogue, Peamount fell behind when Lynsey McKey struck for Galway in the 23rd minute.

However, McLaughlin brought Peamount level 13 minutes into the second half.

Peamount secured the win when Dora Gorman - who was denied by a superb save from a first-half free-kick - fired home 16 minutes from the end.

Peamount are now level on points with third-placed Athlone Town.

