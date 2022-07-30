Successful five-day Everton Camp at Letterkenny Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers and Everton recently teamed up as the Premier League giants came to Leckview Park and provided a fantastic five days of football and fun for all the kids in their wonderful summer camp.
Top class delivery and a great opportunity for the young players for Rovers with the link set to grow in the next few years with a reciprocal arrangement seeing coaches also learn from the best at the Goodison Park club.
The week was a real success for Rovers in their first association with the Premier League club and the great news is they are coming back next year.
