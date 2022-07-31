Search

31 Jul 2022

Jason Gibson savours ‘a great day’ as Bonagee United advance in FAI Cup

A 6-0 rout of Pike Rovers sees Bonagee safely through to the second round of the FAI Cup

Jason Gibson savours ‘a great day’ as Bonagee United advance in FAI Cup

Tony McNamee (10) slots home Bonagee United's fourth goal against Pike Rovers. Photos: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

31 Jul 2022 8:20 PM

Jason Gibson pointed to ‘character’ when assessing Bonagee United’s FAI Senior Cup win over Pike Rovers.

Bonagee swept the Limerick side away with an emphatic 6-0 victory to send them into the second round.

Two goals each from Conor Black - making his Bonagee debut - and Tony McNamee were aided by strikes from Micheál Doherty and Jamie Lynagh.

“It’s a great day,” Gibson said. “It was excellent all-round.”

McNamee was an injury doubt coming into the game, but played 56 minutes and was instrumental.

Gibson praised his players’ attitudes after the historic win, Bonagee’s first in the competition.

Bonagee United blast past Pike Rovers for historic FAI Senior Cup win

Jason Gibson's team booked their place in the second round of the FAI Senior Cup after a big win over Pike Rovers at Dry Arch Park

He said: “We were carrying a few injuries coming into the game, but fair play to the lads who stepped up.

“It showed the character of some of them. Tony McNamee had a fairly heavy injury and is out there today, Gareth Harkin and Mark Harkin too. They were like the walking wounded, but it shows their character to go out and do that.”

Bonagee began well and Black netted the opener in the 15th minute before Pike had Steven McGann red carded in the 32nd minute.

Gibson said: “I felt we were in control. The guy gave the referee a decision to make. Some days, it’s red and other days it’s yellow. I felt at the time that he’d be lucky to stay on the field.

“We kept our own composure and discipline and we managed the game. We wanted to play with a purpose, stay on the ball and still trouble them in the second half.”

Bonagee have been riding on the crest of a wave lately with Gibson’s men winning a cup treble in May and the Donegal League team winning the Brian McCormick Sports Cup, while finishing runners-up in the Donegal League Premier Division.

This summer also saw Bonagee win the Donegal Youth League and the club’s senior ladies reach the semi-finals of the Women’s FAI Intermediate Cup and play in the Senior Cup.

Gibson said: “We’re competing across all fronts. This is a senior club to me, the way they conduct themselves. This was a chance for the club to showcase what they’ve worked hard at over the years.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media