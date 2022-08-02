Search

02 Aug 2022

Bonagee United eye up big FAI Cup draw

The Dry Arch Park side are in the second round draw of the extra.ie FAI Senior Cup this afternoon

Bonagee United eye up big FAI Cup draw

Conor Black on the attack for Bonagee United against Pike Rovers on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Aug 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Bonagee United manager Jason Gibson is eyeing up a big tie in the second round of the FAI Senior Cup.

A 6-0 home win over Pike Rovers from Limerick on Sunday - Bonagee’s first ever win in the Senior Cup - puts Bonagee into the hat for this afternoon’s draw.

Another home tie at Dry Arch Park is the big aim for Bonagee now with most of the League of Ireland Premier Division’s heavy artillery still in the mix.

“It would be great to get another home draw in the next round,” Gibson said.

Jason Gibson savours ‘a great day’ as Bonagee United advance in FAI Cup

A 6-0 rout of Pike Rovers sees Bonagee safely through to the second round of the FAI Cup

“If you had some of the big teams and the tv cameras here, it would be brilliant. We’ll look forward to the draw now and see where it takes us.”

A brace from debutant Conor Black, two by Tony McNamee and strikes from Micheál Doherty and Jamie Lynagh sealed a historic win.

Gibson’s men won a cup treble last season and these are heady days for the club.

“We’re competing across all fronts,” Gibson said.

“This is a senior club to me, the way they conduct themselves. This was a chance for the club to showcase what they’ve worked hard at over the years.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media