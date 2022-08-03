Search

03 Aug 2022

Bonagee United's Jack Parke called into Irish Amateur squad

Parke has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland Amateur squad by manager Gerry Davis for a game against Wales

Jack Parke in action for Bonagee against Everton AFC. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Chris McNulty

03 Aug 2022 8:15 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Bonagee United’s Jack Parke has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland Amateur squad for a game against Wales at the weekend.

Parke has been called up by manager Gerry Davis for the fixture against the Welsh.

The friendly match takes place at Turners Cross, the home of Cork City FC, on Saturday afternoon.

Parke, who was on stand-by for the game, received the call after impressing at training recently.

The Glenmaquin man signed for Bonagee from Derry City and played a big role as Jason Gibson’s side won a cup treble last season.

Parke missed Sunday’s 6-0 win over Pike Rovers in the FAI Senior Cup as he was on holiday, but will hope to get some game time in an Irish shirt on Saturday.

Cockhill Celtic defender Lee McColgan is also a part of the Irish squad for Saturday’s game.

McColgan played for the side in a 1-0 win over the Ireland under-20s at Whitehall in March.

 

