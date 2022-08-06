Search

06 Aug 2022

James McKeown brushes off debut jitters with timely clean sheet

Finn Harps' new goalkeeper James McKeown said he felt like he 'owed a bit of a performance' after Friday's 3-0 win over Drogheda United - a result that lifted them off the bottom of the Premier Division

James McKeown brushes off debut jitters with timely clean sheet

Finn Harps goalkeeper James McKeown. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Finn Park

06 Aug 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

When James McKeown mulled over his possibilities having been released by Grimsby Town, Ballybofey wasn’t on his radar.

When McKeown met with the Finn Harps manager, Ollie Horgan, suddenly his ear was bent.

After a forgettable debut in a 3-1 defeat by Bohemians in the FAI Cup, McKeown cut a much more assured figure on Friday night.

The 33-year-old kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win that hoisted Harps off the bottom of the Premier Division.

Eric McWoods brace lifts Finn Harps off the bottom

McWoods scored twice and Filip Mihaljević was also on target as Harps defeated Drogheda United for their first win in 13 games

“I felt like I owed a bit of a performance after last week so I was delighted to contribute in my own way,” McKeown said.

“I’m 33 now. I had a bad game last week and I’m the first to hold my hands up. I came for a cross that I should’ve done better with. You have to brush that off as a goalkeeper.

“ If I let that effect me the next week, it’s only going to affect the lads. Everyone at the football club has been brilliant and have made me and my family feel so welcome.”

McKeown made over 500 appearances at Grimsby and had a testimonial in 2021.

A fans’ favourite at Blundell Park, McKeown, whose grandfather hails from County Antrim, played for the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.

“When this opportunity came up, I just said why not and I’m pleased that I took it,” the Birmingham-born McKeown said.

“My time at Grimsby come to a natural end after 11 years and I wanted a new challenge. I wasn’t sure where or what. My wife has been unbelievably supportive.

“I met Ollie a while back and he’s a great man. I just wanted to play for someone who is honest. This is a really good club and I’d like to help us get out of this. Football changes so quickly.”

Friday’s win, with Eric McWoods scoring twice after Filip Mihaljević’s opener, gives Harps a new sense of optimism ahead of a massive clash at UCD, their relegation rivals, on Friday night.

McKeown said: “There is a belief in here and there is togetherness with the staff and the players.

“The lads were outstanding. Even at the end, when it might be easy to switch off and let them get a goal back, we still threw bodies on the line to keep a clean sheet.

“It’s a massive lift for us. Next week is maybe bigger and we have to go there and get something.

“It’s long overdue that we got a win. It’s all about next week now. You can’t dress it up; it’s a huge game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media