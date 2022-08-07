Ciara Grant off and winning with Hearts as new SWPL season begins

Ciara Grant made her Hearts debut on Sunday.
Ciara Grant had a winning debut with Heart of Midlothian on Sunday.
Hearts came from behind to defeat Partick Thistle 3-1 at Oriam,
The Jambos trailed at half-time as Cara Henderson broke the deadlock.
However, an eleven-minute hat-trick from new Hearts striker Georgia Timms put the Jambos in control.
Timms, a summer signing from Lewes in England, scored in the 58th, 50th and 59th minutes as Eva Olid’s sign got the new season off to a winning start.
Letterkenny woman Grant started for Hearts having signed from Rangers, the defending Scottish Women’s Premier League champions, in the summer.
The 28-year-old Grant spent the latter half of last season at Rangers, helping them to the SWPL title.
Previously, Grant, who is a qualified doctor and a Republic of Ireland international, played for UCD Waves, Raheny United, Sion Swifts and Shelbourne.
