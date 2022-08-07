Search

07 Aug 2022

Ciara Grant off and winning with Hearts as new SWPL season begins

Hearts came from behind to defeat Partick Thistle with Letterkenny woman Grant, a summer recruit from Rangers, making her debut for the Jambos

Ciara Grant off and winning with Hearts as new SWPL season begins

Ciara Grant made her Hearts debut on Sunday.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

07 Aug 2022 7:29 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ciara Grant had a winning debut with Heart of Midlothian on Sunday.

Hearts came from behind to defeat Partick Thistle 3-1 at Oriam,

The Jambos trailed at half-time as Cara Henderson broke the deadlock.

However, an eleven-minute hat-trick from new Hearts striker Georgia Timms put the Jambos in control.

Timms, a summer signing from Lewes in England, scored in the 58th, 50th and 59th minutes as Eva Olid’s sign got the new season off to a winning start.

Jack Parke, Lee McColgan play for Ireland in amateur international

The Donegal duo started in Saturday's win over Wales at Turners Cross

Letterkenny woman Grant started for Hearts having signed from Rangers, the defending Scottish Women’s Premier League champions, in the summer.

The 28-year-old Grant spent the latter half of last season at Rangers, helping them to the SWPL title.

Previously, Grant, who is a qualified doctor and a Republic of Ireland international, played for UCD Waves, Raheny United, Sion Swifts and Shelbourne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media