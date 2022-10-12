Shay Given: Amber Barrett 'spoke for Creeslough and Donegal and all its people'

Shay Given admitted he was getting emotional as Amber Barrett dedicated her goal that sealed the Republic of Ireland’s place in the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time to the people of Creeslough and Donegal.

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Given, who won 134 international senior caps between 1996 and 2016, watched on as Barrett hit the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow.



Afterwards, Milford native Barrett told RTÉ Sport of her close links to Creeslough, with her mother Jacqui hailing from Doe Point, in an interview that touched the heart of the nation. Given was in Creeslough, where his sister Michelle lives, only last month for a family christening and stayed just across the road from the service station, where an explosion last Friday killed 10 people.

“It was such a terrible week for Donegal, with everything that happened in Creeslough and it made you proud as a Donegal person seeing that Donegal flag on the pitch last night after Amber scored,” Given, who is from Lifford, told DonegalLive.

“How she spoke after the game, I was getting emotional as she spoke so well. She spoke for Creeslough and for the county of Donegal and all its people. She couldn’t have done it any better. She’s a credit to herself and her family. Everyone in Donegal was proud of her.

“I was there myself in Creeslough just three weeks ago - my sister Michelle lives there - for a Christening and was in that very shop whilst staying at the [Wild Atlantic Camp] pods across the road. Friday last was such a tragedy. It was just such a freak accident and so sad for the people who got caught up in it. Wrong place and wrong time. It’s such a sad story. They showed such a sense of humanity there as everyone came together. When we saw the funerals starting it really started to hit home.”

Barrett’s goal means Ireland will take part in the World Cup finals, which take place next July and August and Given, who played in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, paid tribute to everyone who made the dream a reality.

“They’ve qualified for the World Cup and when we see a team do that, it’s special,” he said. “They had to get into that position and it’s been a long journey for the players, the management, the coaches and the families, so last night was just an accumulation of it all. Years and years of work. Lots of work from lots of different people. It’s history making. They’re all heroes.

“I’m sure the squad will be so together and Ireland will be considered outsiders against some of the favourites, who train at elite level. But what the girls have done, there will be loads of kids watching back home and they will want to start playing. It’s great for Irish sport. We come together as a nation so well.”