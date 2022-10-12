Search

12 Oct 2022

Shay Given: Amber Barrett 'spoke for Creeslough and Donegal and all its people'

Shay Given said nobody could've done it better than Amber Barrett did last night in Glasgow, as she scored the winning goal and spoke from the heart about Creeslough - a place where the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper visited just three weeks ago

Shay Given: Amber Barrett 'spoke for Creeslough and Donegal and all its people'

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given and, inset, Amber Barrett

Reporter:

Alan Foley

12 Oct 2022 8:51 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Shay Given admitted he was getting emotional as Amber Barrett dedicated her goal that sealed the Republic of Ireland’s place in the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time to the people of Creeslough and Donegal.

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Given, who won 134 international senior caps between 1996 and 2016, watched on as Barrett hit the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Afterwards, Milford native Barrett told RTÉ Sport of her close links to Creeslough, with her mother Jacqui hailing from Doe Point, in an interview that touched the heart of the nation. Given was in Creeslough, where his sister Michelle lives, only last month for a family christening and stayed just across the road from the service station, where an explosion last Friday killed 10 people.

“It was such a terrible week for Donegal, with everything that happened in Creeslough and it made you proud as a Donegal person seeing that Donegal flag on the pitch last night after Amber scored,” Given, who is from Lifford, told DonegalLive.

“How she spoke after the game, I was getting emotional as she spoke so well. She spoke for Creeslough and for the county of Donegal and all its people. She couldn’t have done it any better. She’s a credit to herself and her family. Everyone in Donegal was proud of her. 

“I was there myself in Creeslough just three weeks ago - my sister Michelle lives there - for a Christening and was in that very shop whilst staying at the [Wild Atlantic Camp] pods across the road. Friday last was such a tragedy. It was just such a freak accident and so sad for the people who got caught up in it. Wrong place and wrong time. It’s such a sad story.  They showed such a sense of humanity there as everyone came together. When we saw the funerals starting it really started to hit home.”

Barrett’s goal means Ireland will take part in the World Cup finals, which take place next July and August and Given, who played in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, paid tribute to everyone who made the dream a reality.

“They’ve qualified for the World Cup and when we see a team do that, it’s special,” he said. “They had to get into that position and it’s been a long journey for the players, the management, the coaches and the families, so last night was just an accumulation of it all. Years and years of work. Lots of work from lots of different people. It’s history making. They’re all heroes. 

Watch: Barrett - 'I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished'

Amber Barrett was draped in a Donegal flag and remembered everyone back home as she conducted the postmatch interviews as her goal sent the Republic of Ireland to the Fifa Women's World Cup finals for the first time

“I’m sure the squad will be so together and Ireland will be considered outsiders against some of the favourites, who train at elite level. But what the girls have done, there will be loads of kids watching back home and they will want to start playing. It’s great for Irish sport. We come together as a nation so well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media