17 Oct 2022

Finn Harps’ Cead McGrath in Irish Under-15 squad

Defender Cead McGrath has travelled to Zagreb with the Irish squad for a UEFA Development Tournament this week.

Cead McGrath who is in the Irish U15 squad. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Oct 2022 5:34 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps defender Cead McGrath has travelled to Croatia with the Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad this week.

McGrath is in a 20-player squad that will take part in a UEFA Development Tournament.

The Omagh man plays for the Finn Harps Under-14 academy team.

He recently took part in a training camp and has now been selected by Jason Donohue, the Irish Under-15 manager, for the tournament in Zagreb.

Ireland will come up against Cyprus, Spain and Croatia with McGrath one of 16 EA Sports National League of Ireland players to receive a call-up.

Donohue said: “It’s great to be back for a new season. We had a training camp with the top 28 players in preparation for the games and we’ve narrowed that down to 20 players.

“We’re looking forward to the three games – it’s going to be a tough challenge. 

“We feel we have an exciting squad ready to represent the Republic of Ireland.”

