Search

22 Oct 2022

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan: 'We're running out of games'

Finn Harps are back at the bottom of the Premier Division following an away draw at Bohemians on Friday night

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan: 'We're running out of games'

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Dalymount Park

22 Oct 2022 1:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ollie Horgan says Finn Harps are ‘cutting a fine line’ as their Premier Division future dangles by a thread.

A 2-2 away draw at Bohemians would ordinarily be viewed as a good away point.

Having been 2-1 up and conceding a last minute equaliser was hard enough on Harps, but the trooped off at Dalymount Park to learn that UCD had defeated Drogheda United, sinking Horgan’s men to the bottom spot.

Goals from Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljević flippend the game on its head after Ethon Varian put Bohemians in front. In the last minute, Declan McDaid pounced on an error by Harps goalkeeper James McKeown to earn a share of the spoils.

Finn Harps concede late equaliser at Bohemians and are back at the bottom

With two games to play, Finn Harps have fallen two points behind UCD in the race to avoid relegation

“We showed a bit of character that we need to show more of to have any hope of staying in the division,” Horgan said.

“We’re at the bottom of the table and there is no hiding that. We knew that UCD would come strong and it boils down to next week and whether we can beat them or not.

“We’re still there and we’re hanging on, but we’re cutting a fine line.”

Mihaljević had a first-half penalty saved by Tadhg Ryan, who also thwarted Barry McNamee moments earlier.

Horgan said: “It’s a fair result overall, but to be 2-1 up with no huge pressure on and the mistake that James made, it’s difficult.

“There was a question mark of an offside. I wouldn’t blame the referee or the linesman. They don’t go your way anyway when you’re at the bottom of the table.”

In a bid to inject some threat into the attack, Horgan sent on Eric McWoods, who was passed fit to take his place on the bench.

The America striker was introduced in the 65th minute, but lasted a mere seven minutes.

Horgan said: “We’re running out of games. We have tried to see can we get people back. If it was earlier in the season, we wouldn’t have risked him. We have to do something of the games will run out.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media