All square between Letterkenny and Cockhill in USL opener

The opening night of the season saw Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic draw 1-1 in a decent curtain raiser at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday evening.

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Cockhill Celtic 1

Both sides had contrasting starts to their respective seasons and it will be the home side who will be the happier of the two teams with a decent display.

Cockhill had the better of the opening exchanges with Garbhan Friel firing high from close range while Corey McBride failed to convert when through on a one in one on Rovers net-minder Mark Anthony McGinley.

Rovers had chances through Gearoid McDermott and Simon McGlynn, while McGinley did well to tip over the bar a well hit McBride free-kick in what was a competitive opening half.

The game sprung to life immediately after the restart as Rovers took the lead when Adrian Delap did well on the right before his pinpoint cross found McDermott who headed home giving Harry Doherty -back after a spell in the Irish league - in the Cockhill goals no chance.

Cockhill started to dominate possession and levelled on 68 when Christy McLaughlin headed home after his initial shot was saved by McGinley.

McGinley came to Rovers rescue late on when pulling off a top notch save while the visitors were incensed when the final whistle blew as McBride was through on goal when match referee John Coll decided to bring a halt to proceedings.