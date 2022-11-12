Keaney involved in injury time drama as UCD manage to avoid the drop

Jack Keaney will feel that justice was done after he was penalised for handball deep into injury time in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off match.

With his UCD 1-0 up, referee Rob Harvey pointed to the spot and signalled handball when Waterford substitute Raul Uche’s volley hit the Donegal town native in the area. Keaney and his teammates protested vehemently but Harvey was insistent. Then, in the 94th minute, up stepped Junior Quitirna to force extra-time only to steer the penalty over the crossbar.

UCD lined up with Michael Gallagher from Letterkenny at right-back and Carndonagh native Sam Todd at centre-back alongside Keaney. William O’Connor of Buncrana is manager Andy Meyler’s assistant.

| @WaterfordFCie's Junior Quitirna hits the penalty over the bar!



Drama in the dying seconds of the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final!



The full-time whistle has gone and @UCDAFC win 1-0! #LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/WycxJ54ZgE — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 11, 2022

Tommy Lonergan's first-half strike put the Students ahead in front of 2,781 at Richmond Park against a Waterford side they had beaten last year to get promoted in the play-off. UCD held the lead till just before the end when the penalty drama unfolded. Waterford’s Killian Cantwell was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 90th minute.

Survival comes for UCD following a fine end to the campaign, where they picked up seven points in their last four Premier Division matches, including a 3-1 victory in Ballybofey that relegated Finn Harps before their play-off success.