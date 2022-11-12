Search

12 Nov 2022

Keaney involved in injury time drama as UCD manage to avoid the drop

Jack Keaney was just one of four Donegal men involved with UCD as they overcame Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off match against Waterford as it went right to the wire at Richmond Park

Keaney involved in injury time drama as UCD manage to avoid the drop

Jack Keaney of UCD reacts in front of referee Rob Harvey after a penalty is awarded against his side during the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off

Reporter:

Alan Foley

12 Nov 2022 10:51 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jack Keaney will feel that justice was done after he was penalised for handball deep into injury time in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off match.

With his UCD 1-0 up, referee Rob Harvey pointed to the spot and signalled handball when Waterford substitute Raul Uche’s volley hit the Donegal town native in the area. Keaney and his teammates protested vehemently but Harvey was insistent. Then, in the 94th minute, up stepped Junior Quitirna to force extra-time only to steer the penalty over the crossbar.

UCD lined up with Michael Gallagher from Letterkenny at right-back and Carndonagh native Sam Todd at centre-back alongside Keaney. William O’Connor of Buncrana is manager Andy Meyler’s assistant.

Tommy Lonergan's first-half strike put the Students ahead in front of 2,781 at Richmond Park against a Waterford side they had beaten last year to get promoted in the play-off. UCD held the lead till just before the end when the penalty drama unfolded. Waterford’s Killian Cantwell was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 90th minute.

Survival comes for UCD following a fine end to the campaign, where they picked up seven points in their last four Premier Division matches, including a 3-1 victory in Ballybofey that relegated Finn Harps before their play-off success.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media