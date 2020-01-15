New Bundoran brochure and town map launched

The new visitor guide for the popular county Donegal seaside town was launched at an event, this week, at the Bundoran Community Centre.

The 48 page brochure provides a comprehensive guide for visitors and locals alike with suggestions for attractions in the town as well as some of the other great things to do in the general area. The new look brochure was designed in-house at Discover Bundoran with a more contemporary and modern look to the booklet.

Tourism Officer Shane Smyth who edited the brochure speaking at the launch said ‘we are delighted with our new look brochure. It really has a fresh new look that reflects the town and all that it has to offer. We are also happy that many of the photos were sourced from social media users who have visited us in the past year and have kindly allowed us to use their images to showcase their actual experiences whilst on holiday here. I would particularly like to thank Mark Mulholland who designed the brochure and all of those local businesses who have contributed financially.’

The brochure was launched in conjunction with a new regional map which will be available in the tourist office and also in businesses across town. With a town map on one side and a regional map on the other, all of the major attractions and things to do in the area are highlighted. These maps will be available free of charge to guests in the town. Shane adds ‘I’m a strong believer that there’s no better ambassadors for the town than our own people whether they work in the tourist office, a restaurant or a local shop. The more information they have about what is on offer in the town, the more help they can be to our guests all year round.’

The event guide for 2020 is already jam packed and will welcome the return of the “Big Week by the Beach” (August) and “Bia Bundoran” (September) festivals which received their first outings last year. The Cara Bundoran Run will celebrate its 10th anniversary in March and Sea Sessions in June promises a stellar lineup including Sigrid, Gavin James and Inhaler.

John O’Connell, Chairperson of Discover Bundoran added ‘It’s promising to be another busy year here in town with lots of events and more to be added. I would encourage guests to not only check out the new brochure but also to click to our website www.discoverbundoran.com and our social media channels to ensure they have the latest up-to-date information.

The new brochure will be available online at www.discoverbundoran.com and also in tourist offices in the region from early next week. It will also be available to pick up at Holiday World in Dublin’s RDS from 24th – 26th January.