25 Jan 2022

Funeral arrangements for Jimmy Campbell announced

Jimmy Campbell was one of the leading exponents of the Donegal style of fiddle music

Funeral arrangements have been announced today for the late Jimmy Campbell, Banganboy, Glenties who passed away suddenly at the weekend. 

Tributes have been flowing in since news of his death was announced. 

Jimmy Campbell was one of the leading exponents of the Donegal style of fiddle music and was highly regarded nationally and indeed internationally for his outstanding talent and repertoire of Donegal music. 

He is predeceased by his wife Yvonne, brothers Charlie and Vincent. His death is deeply regretted by his son Peter, daughters Teresa, Fiona, Vanessa and Donna, brothers Josie and Columba (Glenfin) and Eugene (Sligo), sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Jimmy's remains will repose at his residence from 4pm today, Tuesday, January 25. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26 from his residence at 12.30 going to The Church of The Holy Family Edeninfagh for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/churchstreams/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Good and New, Cancer Care bus c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Glenties.

One-way system will be in operation during the wake. Enter from the Dry Arch Straboy with exit at The glen Tavern (Dinnys).

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhíl. 

