Temperature reached 25.7 degrees at Finner Camp on Sunday

While Donegal temperatures are expected to be even higher today than on Sunday, it has been confirmed that the Met Éireann weather station at Finner Camp registered a highest reading of 25.7 degrees centigrade/celsius - the hottest day of the year here.

These temperatures were recorded in the period between 2pm and 5pm.

At the Malin Head weather station, the top temperature recorded on the day was 23 degrees centigrade.

This temperature occurred around midday.

The highest temperature recorded in the State yesterday was at Phoenix Park, where a temperature of 29.3 degrees was recorded.

Mount Dillon in Roscommon came in at 28.7 degrees with Markee Castle in Sligo registering 26.4 on the thermometer.

The High Temperature warning remains in place for the whole country, until midnight tomorrow night according to Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, who described current conditions across the country as "a mini heatwave".

People in vehicles have also been warned about sun glare while driving, along with the usual safety requirements when driving in such warm weather.