20 Jul 2022

Ballydevitt junction accident hotspot again under the spotlight 

Ballydevitt old school junction. Photo: Siobhan McGOWAN

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

20 Jul 2022 4:45 PM

At this month’s meeting of the Municipal District of Donegal, Cllr Tom Conaghan had asked what road safety measures can be put in place at the dangerous crossroad junction at Ballydevitt (old school) as a result of a number of accidents having occurred there recently.

In response to his query, Cllr Conaghan was told by Council officials: 

“In response to the accidents that occurred at this junction in 2021 the area roads office looked for and secured ‘Low Cost Accident’ funding to provide additional safety measures at this junction in 2022. 

“These measures have been designed and will be implemented later this year. In the meantime we intend speaking to the landowners with a view to cutting back some of the vegetation in the vicinity of the junction to open up the vision lines.”

Cllr Noel Jordan also spoke about any updates of the Ballydevitt old school junction situation.

He had also got calls about accidents at and near the junction and he asked officials to clarify what specific safety works are going to be carried out at the location.

Cllr Tom Conaghan, who raised the question, pointed out that the old school is not in use anymore and was very unsightly.

“It is a health and safety issue for people walking out there at the moment,” he added.



