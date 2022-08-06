Frosses man Donagh Kelly flies his father to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Frosses-born businessman Donagh Kelly of the KN Circet Group, took the opportunity to fly his father and friends to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann today, Saturday, August 6, to enjoy the festivities and music. Donal Kelly, a very talented musician, was thrilled to get the opportunity to entertain the crowds in Smiddys Pub and join in the sessions with local musicians.
Pictured above are Tony Finnerty, Noel Burke, Pat Dorrian, Donal Kelly and Donagh Kelly. The event, described as ‘The Homecoming’ was officially opened last weekend by the President Michael D Higgins who described the experience as a ‘privelege’.
It is anticipated that up to half a million music fans would flock to the town before the Fleadh finishes tomorrow, Sunday evening.
