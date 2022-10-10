Update: Number of Municipal District meeting cancelled "in light of tragic events"

Tomorrow's Donegal MD meeting at the Donegal Public Services Centre has been cancelled in light of Friday's tragic events in Creeslough
The Donegal Municipal District Meeting which was scheduled to be held tomorrow, Tuesday the 11th October 11 in the Peter Kennedy Chamber, Donegal Public Service Centre has been postponed.
A statement said:
"In light of the tragic events that took place in Creeslough on Friday afternoon, tomorrow’s MD meeting has been postponed."
It has also been confirmed that the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting to be held tomorrow at 2pm in the Chamber, Letterkenny Public Service Centre has also ben cancelled.
They said: "Please note that all Council meetings/workshops and receptions have been cancelled for today and tomorrow. This includes the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting."
