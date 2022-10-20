Search

20 Oct 2022

Illegal dumping again witnessed under Donegal Town bypass flyover bridge 

Photo and relic of St Philomena retrieved from one of the bags

The four bags of household rubbish illegally dumped under a flyover bridge in Donegal Town

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

20 Oct 2022 3:14 PM

Illegal dumping has again been witnessed under one of the two Donegal Town bypass flyover bridges, heading towards Ballybofey.

Paul Jordan, who has voluntarily collected litter in the area each week for many years says that there had been issues with rubbish being illegally dumped further up the road under another flyover bridge, but this was the first time he had witnessed it at this location. 

He said that had they been left there, within days, the whole area would have been destroyed as weather and vermin would have distributed it all over the area. 

He told donegallive.ie: “Again last week I was coming home from work, when I noticed four black bags under the bridge on the way out to Drumrooske Middle, near where I live.

One of the items that was retrieved from the black bags was a relic of St Philomena 

“It is only 600 to 700 metres down the road from where a previous issue occurred at the flyover bridge heading out towards Killymard.

“I opened the bags and went through them to see if there was something identifiable in them which included a photograph of a relic of St Philomena, which I thought was unusual. It was really all household waste.”

He said that illegal dumping in the area “had been quiet for a long while now but we do keep a good eye on our area and we like to keep it tidy. Mostly, when there is a lot of rubbish on the side of the road, we simply lift it ourselves and say nothing but this was over the top.

“This is especially problematic when it comes to food and the like. The next thing you have is vermin and all the problems associated with that.”    

“We try to look out for each other and keep the area tidy for everyone.”

He said that the local litter warden had been contacted and that the items were taken from the site this week and an investigation would follow to identify the people responsible. 

     

