21 Oct 2022

South Donegal's new Community (Sheil) hospital work scheduled to finish in first quarter of 2023

Significant progress has been made on the 80 bed South Donegal Community Hospital

Work is well advanced on the new south donegal community hospital, a €30m extension of the old Sheil Hospital

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

21 Oct 2022 12:01 PM

This new Community Hospital for South Donegal located at the Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon is now scheduled to be finished in the first quarter of 2023.

And it is hoped that residents and staff will return soon after, the HSE has confirmed to donegallive.ie.    

Significant progress has been made on the 80 bed South Donegal Community Hospital since the relocation of the residents to the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit in March 2021.

A spokesperson confirmed:  

"As well as being fitted with a new roof, the entire building now includes windows and external doors. 

"This has now allowed the project to move into the final finishing works stage."

 "The process of equipping the hospital has also now commenced with the selection of new beds, catering equipment and decorative art which will all ensure that residents will receive a high standard of care in a homely and modern environment."

 

An artist's impression of what the new entrance to the hospital will look like 

This new €30 million 80 Bed HIQA compliant Nursing Unit had originally been scheduled to be finished by August 2022.

The development consists of a three storey extension to the rear of the existing hospital and upgrading to the existing building which is a protected structure.

The 80 bed unit will consist of 66 single bedrooms and 7 twin bedrooms to provide long and short stay care and a dementia ward.

