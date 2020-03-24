Donegal's Inishtrahull Initiative's innovative online fundraiser

If you're not in, you can't win the Inishtrahull Initiative raffle.



The event is taking place on Sunday (March 29) and one lucky winner will receive a signed copy of renowned historian, Seán Beattie's sought-after publication, “The Book of Inishtrahull.”



Inishtrahull or Inis Trá Tholl, meaning 'island of the hollow / empty beach is the most northerly island off the coast of Ireland. It has an area of 0.34 square kilometres and lies approximately 10 kilometres north-east of Malin Head.



Inishtrahull is home to Ireland's northernmost lighthouse. It had a resident community until 1929 and the lighthouse was staffed until 1987. It is uninhabited today and has been designated a protected area due to its wildlife.



The mission of the Inishtrahull Initiative, which is donating 50 percent of the raffle proceeds to the Red Cross, to help the fight against covid-19, is “passionate” about all things Inishtrahull.



Its mission is to “think big about wee Inishtrahull.”



Speaking to Inish Times, Inishtrahull Initiative said: “We want to ensure Inishtrahull's future in the 21st-century. At the core of our work is our love for everything Inishtrahull and our fundamental commitment to shining a spotlight on everything Inishtrahull. Its history, its wildlife, its fauna and flora.



“However, the Inishtrahull Initiative receives no state or council funding, so we depend on contributions from volunteers and members of the public. People who are passionate about everything Inishtrahull.



“Campaigns like ours are often run on a shoestring. Without the help of the community, we could not keep our website (www.inishtrahullinitiative.com) open or create new and exciting content like our 'Inishtrahull Journal'.



“Without help from the public, the Inishtrahull Initiative could not shine a spotlight on everything Inishtrahull past, present and future.”



To enter the Inishtrahull Initiative raffle for Seán Beattie's book and to help the Red Cross, simply go to: https://www.inishtrahullinitiative.com/donations and follow the instructions.