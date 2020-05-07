This week's Donegal Live ‘This Time Next Year’ column features Donegal musician and environmentalist, Annette McNelis.

Donegal Live is inviting readers to vision forward from today, to this time to this time next year, so we will all have something more positive popping up in our social media memories in 2021.

Also, it might take our minds of pandemic, lockdown, isolation and restriction for a wee while.

Annette, who is from Buncrana in Inishowen, is the composer of ‘Environment the Musical’, which she described as “a fun way of teaching simple environmental messages.”

The valuable environmental education resource pack contains catchy songs for the classroom and all that is needed for a full musical production or short dramas.

Annette McNelis

“Where do I want to be this year?

“This Time next year I will be living an abundantly simple life. I will glory in the blessing of still being able to enjoy the company of my family and friends.

“My home will be free of clutter, my mind will be clear, still and calm. My garden will beckon to me, but I will have to resist as I am preparing to catch a bus.

“I’ll wave goodbye to Ciaran.

“At my journey’s end, I’ll wander excitedly through the streets of Dublin and get lost in the sounds, the ocean of faces and the smells of a city alive.

“Then I’ll run to catch another bus. As I drop into the hard seat, I’ll breathe a sigh of relief. Then I’ll fidget and turn and will the wheels to turn faster and faster.

“I’ll take a few deep breaths to calm myself and allow my mind to picture the scene that lies ahead. I’ll choke back the emotion of it all.

“My heart will beat faster, and my smile will spread across my face. Not long now.

“He’ll be right there in front of me. He’ll run to me. I’ll take him in my arms, cuddle him, get high on the smell of him and let out a long sigh of relief and gratefulness.

“Then I’ll whisper in his little ear, “Finn, Granny missed you so much.”

