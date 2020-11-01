Make November "My Legacy Month"

An organisation which funds projects in Ireland and internationally that address education, children and youth, older people and homelessness is asking Donegal people to mark November as 'My Legacy Month'.

Community Foundation for Ireland said: "Donegal people can mark November as 'My Legacy Month' by taking time to make a will, a gesture which will help ensure that their children and grandchildren enjoy a safe and secure future in thriving local communities.

"By putting aside as little as an hour during the month to get their affairs in order would give people peace of mind and could also be used as an opportunity to make a future contribution towards the greater good for communities in Donegal.

"Each year, between €5.5 to €6 billion is passed from one generation to another. The Community Foundation says even a tiny percentage of this figure could have a huge impact for equality, health and well-being and addressing the local impact of climate change."

Welcoming the start of My Legacy Month, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland added: “Trying to ensure our children, grandchildren and their friends who are the future of Donegal will be safe, secure and comfortable is something which is inbuilt in all of us. It is part of the Irish DNA.

"Making a will is a step which helps ensure that loved ones can continue to benefit from a life of hard work, careful spending and saving by a parent, grandparent or other loved one. However, ensuring that Donegal’s next generation will live in a better world can be more than the passing on of wealth within the family context.

"Including a gift in their will to the Community Foundation for Ireland allows people to make a contribution to causes, communities or charities who they have championed, supported or admired throughout their life."

Frances Haworth, Senior Philanthropy and Development Advisor with The Community Foundation for Ireland said: "Making a will can seem daunting. It is one of those things that many put on the long finger. Yet, with the right professional advice it can take as little as an hour. Making a will ensures those we leave behind are protected and, if finances allow, to make a contribution to the greater good.

"A gift to charity in your will is tax free so there is no burden on your family. Remember every donation no matter what size counts. All money received is spent according to donor wishes, from protecting bees, to supporting front-line services or campaigning for change. As a community foundation, we are here for the long term and invest all donations wisely to help local communities thrive."

The Community Foundation for Ireland works individuals, families, corporates and other trusts and foundations to translate giving in the moment to giving that is strategic and impactful. We respond to Ireland’s complex needs by building deep relationships with non-profit organisations working at the coal face.