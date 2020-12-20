Contact

Unique ‘Keep Well’ Community Christmas Concert on this Sunday evening

Unique shows will be on Highland Radio and Ocean FM at 7pm

Unique ‘Keep Well’ Community Christmas Concert on this Sunday evening

Balor Arts Centre manager, Conor Malone, left, and MC for the ’Keep Well’ Community Concert, Conal Gallen, discuss the format of the unique event. The concert will be broadcast tonight at 7pm

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A unique collaboration that is set to bring some festive cheer to households all over Donegal and beyond takes place this Sunday evening.

Musicians and artists gathered to record their contributions while complying with all the socially distanced settings at the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey last Sunday.

Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) has been allocated funding to undertake a series of actions to support people and communities in being resilient through looking after their physical and mental health and wellbeing over the coming months.

The Keep Well Community Christmas Concert, a project by Community Development Section, Donegal County Council in partnership with Balor Arts Centre, is the first project under the Keep Well Campaign – Community Resilience Fund in the county.

People throughout the county and beyond can arrange to listen together, whilst apart, when the concert is broadcast directly after the news at 7pm this Sunday evening, December 20 on Highland Radio and Ocean FM

It is hoped that the concert will allow people to have a shared experience and know that whether they are tapping their feet by the fireside, singing along or dancing around their kitchen they are doing it in unison with their family, neighbours and friends wherever they may be. Raidio na Gaeltachta will broadcast excerpts of the concert during Christmas week and it will also be made available to view on the Healthy Donegal YouTube channel.

Further projects will be rolled out by the council’s Age Friendly, Cultural Services and Donegal PPN Sections and by Inishowen Development Partnership & Donegal Local Development Company over the coming months.

Artists in action this Sunday include Frankie Quinn, Alice Gildea, Seamus Curran, Sean Lafferty, Monica Ramsey, Rhys McBride, Hughie Boyle, Yvonne McGinley, Sue McElchar, Fergus Cleary, Christopher Quinn, Brian Duffy, Rita Gallagher, Philippa Collings, Billy Patton, Mick Ayres and all compered by the one and only Conal Gallen who spices up proceeds with his banter and witty links between the acts.

The ‘Keep Well’ campaign is brought to you by Healthy Ireland an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare fund delivered by Pobal.
A fantastic effort and a great way to spend a Sunday evening.

