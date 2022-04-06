JOBS ALERT: We are hiring! Sports Editor sought for the Leinster Express

The Leinster Express newspaper, one of the leading titles in Ireland's top local news publisher Iconic Media Group, is looking to recruit an outstanding sports editor.

This full-time position is for a person with a passion for all sports, excellent writing skills and experience in media.

A strong digital ethic and ability to work in a fast paced multi media environment would be essential. Attention to detail would also be necessary.

The ideal candidate would show the ability and enthusiasm to put their personality on the sports pages of a newspaper whose reputation in providing quality sports coverage is well known in Laois and nationwide.

Of course there would be a big focus on gaelic games, but the newspaper prides itself on its coverage of a wide range of sport, and that is always expanding.

Leinsterexpress.ie also prides itself on being right on the final whistle with all sports results, and with the latest team news. So having a strong news sense and desire to break sports content would also be important.

Applicants should have third level qualifications. The position is based in Portlaoise, and the successful applicant would become a key member of the Leinster Express editorial team.

We are looking for a self-starter who can:

Demonstrate excellent reporting skills and deliver fresh and engaging content

Work as part of a team committed to reporting when and where it happens

Engage our fast-growing online audience through a variety of channels

Use social media in a dynamic way to distribute and source news, and help grow our online community.

The closing date for applications is Friday, April 29 2022.

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.

