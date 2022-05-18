Search

18 May 2022

Redcastle Hotel and Spa to unveil 90 refurbished rooms in June

All new-look bedrooms unveiled as part of over half a million-euro refurbishment project

Redcastle Hotel and Spa to unveil 90 refurbished rooms in June

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 May 2022 12:59 PM

Inishowen's Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel is set to unveil the results of a complete refurbishment of 90 of their bedrooms in June.

The four remaining rooms have already been upgraded to an exceptional standard so this current refurbishment will represent a renewal of the entire bedroom stock. In addition, the wedding and function suite, the Ocean Suite, overlooking Lough Foyle, is also being upgraded.

With over half a million euro already spent and further investment due later in the year this represents a major project for the hotel.

It is also a very bold and positive step forward for a hospitality business following the last two years that the industry has endured.

As part of the Harcourt Hotel collection and built on the site of the 18th century Redcastle Estate, the 4-star Redcastle Hotel is an established and popular choice for families, romantic getaways, weddings, golf groups and those exploring Inishowen and Donegal.

The inspiration for the theme of the room refurbishment is not surprisingly taken from the natural environment and spectacular setting on the shores of Lough Foyle.

Colours throughout each room reflect the soft earthy tones of this rugged peninsula and watercolour texture carpets further embrace the complexity of land, sea and sky.

Furniture and bedding have been upgraded to ensure unequaled luxury and comfort for guests. Dark hardwood furniture contrasts with soft leather art-deco pieces as the traditional blends with the contemporary.

Technology in the rooms has also been enhanced with the installation of new Android Smart TVs in all rooms. Another little extra that has been added is a coffee machine to give guests that special holiday treat whenever they choose.

The new artwork and photography which adorns each bedroom has been carefully selected from local artists and photographers. Again, it reflects the connection with the local community and the natural environment that the hotel enjoys.

Owen Mc Gee, General Manager at Redcastle Hotel said: "We are delighted with the results of our refurbishment so far.

"This ongoing investment is a strong statement of our hope for the future and of our continued success as one of the most renowned hotels in the northwest of Ireland."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media