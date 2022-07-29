Clonmany Festival - The family festival makes its long-awaited return!

Year after year thousands of holiday makers and locals alike descend to this picturesque village for what is guaranteed to be a week of family fun and activities. Each night for the entire week Ireland’s top bands perform open air live on stage.
During the day there is a wide range of events to keep all the family entertained from cycling events, pet shows to treasure hunts and talent competitions, the festival has something to offer everyone and it is an event which you will find yourself returning to again and again.
Tickets/Payment will be available at the Festival gates on the night. Card or Cash options. Entry is €8 per person. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult go free. Please consider backup of cash option as the festival will be busy, and due to many people using WIFI the WIFI may be under pressure on the street, in the shops and in the bars and pubs.
Glass bottles, glass and cans will not be allowed in the gates. All carrier bags will be checked.
CONTACT
Any enquiries please email
info@clonmanyfestival.com
