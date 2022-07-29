Search

29 Jul 2022

Clonmany Festival - The family festival makes its long-awaited return!

Clonmany Festival - The family festival makes its long-awaited return!

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jul 2022 5:17 PM

Year after year thousands of holiday makers and locals alike descend to this picturesque village for what is guaranteed to be a week of family fun and activities.  Each night for the entire week Ireland’s top bands perform open air live on stage.  

During the day there is a wide range of events to keep all the family entertained from cycling events, pet shows to treasure hunts and talent competitions, the festival has something to offer everyone and it is an event which you will find yourself returning to again and again.

Tickets/Payment will be available at the Festival gates on the night. Card or Cash options. Entry is €8 per person. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult go free. Please consider backup of cash option as the festival will be busy, and due to many people using WIFI the WIFI may be under pressure on the street, in the shops and in the bars and pubs. 

Glass bottles, glass and cans will not be allowed in the gates. All carrier bags will be checked.


CONTACT

Any enquiries please email
info@clonmanyfestival.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media