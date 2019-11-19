GAA responds to CPA's decision to withdraw from Task Force on fixtures

GAA headquarters has issued a statement in response to the Club Players' Association's decision to withdraw its representative Michael Higgins from the Fixture Calendar Review Task Force.

In a statement, the GAA said that it was "surprised and disappointed at the decision" particularly when matters were at such an advanced stage and given that the work of the Task Force is nearing its completion.

The GAA noted that the group met for the first time on June 20 and consulted widely.

In a statement it added: "It is understood that the Task Force analysed submissions, proposals and comments across a wide range of issues as outlined in their Terms of Reference.

"The Task Force was expected to develop proposals in a balanced way recognising and respecting the sometimes conflicting views and needs of the various stakeholders involved and the many individuals and groups that it consulted.

"It is understood that the CPA have been represented at all meetings of the Task Force and that they have fully engaged throughout."

The statement concluded by confirming that the work of the Task Force will continue and will be completed later this month.

At that stage, any proposals brought forward will be considered and decisions taken by the broader Association on the appropriate next steps.

Fixture congestion has been a major issue in recent years, and had prompted concerns about a range of implications, including player burn-out.