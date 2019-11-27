DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around Donegal

Robert Emmets

Scór na nÓg county final: Considered the second smallest club in Donegal, we were honoured to host this event on Sunday. Thanks to all who helped.

Lotto numbers 2-9-16-19, No Lotto jackpot winners but there was two match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4400.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1760, which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall,

Our Monster bingo night is Friday the 6th December.

Our annual Bazaar takes place this year on Sunday 8th December at 7.00pm.

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop and the St. Vincent De Paul shop.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. For further details contact 087 6836254

Congratulations to St. Safans on winning best Health & Wellness project in Ireland, they were presented with a cheque for €10,000 to put towards their project.

St. Mary’s National school “Light up a memory” lighting ceremony is on Sunday 1st December at 6.30pm in St. Mary’s national school, Castlefinn All proceeds in aid of the St. Vincent De Paul, Castlefinn.

Urris

Our annual presentation night takes place in the Strand Hotel on Friday night, November 29th at 6pm.

Scór Na nóg County Final: Well done to our Ddancers and Brónach Harkin (solo singing) who won county titles in Scór Na nóg on Sunday night in Doneyloop. Both acts go through to the Ulster semi-final in Cavan on December 8th. Shout out to Brendan Doherty who gave a terrific performance in the recitation too. Thanks to Patsy Devlin for organising our acts and CLG Robert Emmets for hosting Scór.

Urris GAA Club History BooK: Our publication "From Humble Beginnings to Crampsey Park" covering the history of the club from 1969-2019 is on sale now for only €10. You can pick up a copy at Friel's Shop, Dunaff, Catriona's Newsagents, Clonmany, Centra, Clonmany, Mullins Foodstore, Ballyliffin, Macs Book Store, Buncrana or contact any committee member.

Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn: 6, 12, 16 and 17. As no winner our Jackpot will be €1,240 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Shaun Doherty, Galway. Mary Friel, Roxtown. Brid Gill, Binnion. Charlie Doherty, Rasheney. Ashling Doherty, Urrismana.

Our AGM takes place on Friday December 6th in the clubhouse at 7pm.

Red Hughs

U18 Girls: Congratulations to the minor ladies and management on lifting the Division 3 title for a second year on Saturday morning after a tight and competitive final defeating Fanad Gaels by 3:11 to 2:12 in Burt. The girls gave everything they had throughout the game even losing a player in each half to sin bins didn’t faze them. The girls went in 6 points up at half time but Fanad mounted a strong comeback in the second half leading by a point going into injury time but Red Hugh’s showed great composure to create one last chance with Aimee Lafferty being brought down for a penalty and Niamh Browne confidently converting it to win the game.

€2000 Lotto Giveaway: Fancy winning €500 in the run up to Christmas. Starting on Thursday the 28th of November for 4 weeks run in to Christmas we are giving away a whopping €500 every week. If the jackpot is not won the person or persons who matches the most numbers will win or share €500.

Red Hughs annual AGM will take place on Sunday 8th December, at 5pm in the clubhouse, all club members welcome. Details of the nomination forms etc to follow shortly.

Underage Presentation Evening: Our annual Underage Presentation Evening will take place in the clubhouse on Friday the 29th of November at 7pm.

Community Care Evening: There will be a second Community Care Evening taking place in the Cake Centre, Killygordon on Tuesday evening the 3rd of December at 7:00pm.

Christmas Raffle: Lines for the Clg Red Hughs annual Christmas Raffle for 2019 are now in circulation. 1st Prize: Christmas Hamper, 2nd Prize: Centenary Christmas Cake, 3rd Prize: Bottle of Vodka. Lines: €2 or 3 for €5.

Dates for the Calendar: We have a number of important club events coming up now towards the end of the year, these are all provisional dates with more info to be released shortly: Annual Bazaar, Friday 6th December; Club Dinner Dance, Saturday 14th December

Killybegs

RIP Mary Conaghan: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest most heart felt sympathies to the family and friends of Mary Conaghan, especially her husband Pat, sons Ronan, Damien, Pauric and daughter Ann Marie. Mary will be sorely missed in the Killybegs Community. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Minor Board AGM 2019: The minor board will be holding its AGM on Sunday 1st December 7:15pm in the Tara Hotel function room.

"Night on the Red Carpet": CLG Na Cealla Beaga host our 3rd annual ‘Night on the Red Carpet’ event. This event will be held in the Bayview Hotel on New Years Eve. Doors open 7pm sharp for Champagne reception, casino tables & novelty games. Followed by a three course meal. Oscar winners on the night!

Complementary bottles of wine on each table. Kindly sponsored by Seamus Gallagher. Limited availability - Ticket sales end 23-12-2019. To reserve your tickets/table contact: Fionnuala Cunningham: 087 4175410 or SarahTully: 086 3311733. Tickets €37.50 each.

National Club Draw Tickets: The Club will be selling our National Club Draw Tickets shortly.

Results: Commiserations to our u21s and management who bowed out of the Div1A championship , after being defeated by Naomh Conaill in the semi final. The game had to go to extra time as the full time result was all level, again they found themselves all level after the first half of extra time, unfortunately it did not go their way in the second half of extra time. It was overall a great game with both teams putting in a great performance. FT score Killybegs 4-14 Naomh Conaill 5-16. Best of luck to Naomh Conaill in the final.

Kilotto numbers 11,18,24,25. No winner. Next week Jackpot €2,050. No match 3, next week match 3 €120.00 if jackpot not won.

Bingo Monday 2nd December 9:00pm Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6000 on 45 numbers.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

AGM will take place on Sunday December 8th at 5pm.

Bronnadh Bord na nÓg/Minor Board presentation night: 7ú Nollaig in Óstan Loch Áltan ag 8 i.n.

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn Nov 20th were 1,14,15,18,19,20! No jackpot winner; we had 21 match 4’s and the one winner drawn for the €100 was Fiona McFadden, Clonbara!! Our jackpot for the Nov 27th draw is €5,500.

Scór: Ar an drochuair níor éirigh linn i Scór na nÓg Dé Domhniagh seo chaite, ach rinne na hiomaitheoirí ionadaíocht ar dóigh don chlub agus ba chóir daofa bheith bródúil as a bheith páirteach i mbabhta ceannais na condae. Buíochas do gach duine a rinne ionadaíocht don chlub i nDomhnach Lúb. Comhghairdeas leis na hiomaitheoirí uilig a fuair fríd agus guíonn muid gach ádh orthu sna babhtaí cúige amach anseo!!

Thank You: We extend our gratitude to the Falcarragh Defib organisation for their donation of €400 toward the up keep of our AED located on the grounds of the GAA pitch. The defibrillator located at the clubhouse had to previously be stored inside; we are delighted to now be in a position to proceed with the installation of a heated cabinet so the defib can be stored outside which may prove vital in the event of an emergency.

Gaeilge sa chlub: iarratas déanta ag an chlub ar Bhonn Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha (comórtas le Glór na nGael). Chuaigh muid faoi mhotóireacht an tseachtain seo caite. Is é cuspóir an chomórtais an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn i gclubanna CLG ar fud na tíre. Tá an club san iomaíocht do bhonn mar go bhfuil muid ag déanamh iarrachtaí tuilleadh Gaeilge a úsáid sa chlub. Míle buíochas do Conor Ó Gallchóir (Oifigeach Gaeilge) as an obair iontach atá déanta agat!

St. Michaels

Good luck to Naomh Conaill in the Ulster Senior Club final against Kilcoo on this Sunday the 1st December in Healy Park in Omagh.

Scór: Well done to the Ballad Group (Hannah, Jenny, Macca and Sophie) who so ably represented CLG Naomh Mícheál with their lovely sweet voices & rhythms of ‘Star of the County Down ‘and ‘Mo Chró Bheag ag Bun Cnoc an Tí’ in The County Final of Scór in Donneyloop on Sunday, November 24th. Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Patricia Hunter Ards, the €75 was Joe McBride Carrigart.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 1,6,7,10,13,19. The Match 5 winner was Agnes Sweeney Swillybrin. This week’s Jackpot will be €5400.

U6 training on Friday evenings at Wild Atlantic Camp 5.45pm and Sunday at the bridge from 11am.

U8s have their presentation night this Sat night.

Clg Naomh Michael Minor Board are hosting a presentation evening in the clubhouse, this Saturday 30th November at 7pm.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 21/11. There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,2,3,10,18. The 3 x €50 winners were Daniel Farrelly, Bundoran; PJ McGowan, Bundoran; Cian McEniff, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €4200.

U6 & U8 Training: Training has resumed for our U6 and U8 squads. Training this week was on Monday but will revert back to the normal Wednesdays and Thursdays next week.

The Realt na Mara AGM will take place next Saturday Nov. 30th. at 5pm in the Great Northern Hotel.

The Ladies AGM will be held on Sunday the 1st of Dec at 7pm in Bank House.

New Coaches/Helpers: The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020. There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

Aodh Ruadh

The Aodh Ruadh Club AGM takes place this Sunday 1st December in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 5.30pm.

Hurling: A well attended Senior Hurling AGM took place last Saturday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The following officers were appointed for the 2020 season: Cathaoirleach: Barry O'Neill; Runai: Conal Gallagher; Leas Runai: Rossa McCosker; OCP: Eugene Drummond; Lotto Co-ordinator: Conal Gallagher.

Ulster GAA are delivering coaching workshops focusing on the fundamentals of underage hurling. This is the perfect chance for parents, guardians and new comers to learn the basics of hurling as well as a refresher for all youth coaches. One of these workshops will be run locally, at Creevy National School on Tuesday 10th December at 7pm.

The juvenile hurlers annual Christmas fun quiz will take place on Thursday, 19th December, in Owen Roe's. Also coming soon is Last One Standing. Once again sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's. There's €300 to be won with cards out soon.

Schools Coach: The club still has an outstanding vacancy for a schools coaching post. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking to get into coaching who fulfils Community Employment Scheme eligibility criteria. Aodh Ruadh has had a number of coaches on this scheme in recent years and all have gone on to secure employment in coaching. Contact Tom Daly if interested.

The annual club Dinner Dance will take place on Friday, 6th December in the Sandhouse at 7pm sharp.

Festive stocking fillers: Chris Kelly has some nice Aodh Ruadh gear available for purchase.

The November Big Bingo takes place this Friday night at the Abbey Centre.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €9,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 5, 7, 9 and 11. In the lucky dip €20 went to Grainne McIntyre, Florence Hutchinson, Theresa McLoughlin, Sally Stephens and Mary McElwaine. Next draw is in the Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €9,200 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

St Nauls

Academy: The children’s academy returns on Saturday morning in Inver Community Centre.

Congratulations to our U-21s who had a valiant victory on Saturday afternoon in the county final against Termon.

Slotto: Sunday 24th November. 3,7,1,5,6,2,4. No jackpot winner. Consolation prize to Liam Óg Friel, Glencoagh. Next week’s Slotto €1350

The club AGM takes place on Monday night at 8 pm in the clubhouse. There will a special club meeting prior to the AGM with regard to the trusteeship of the club.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 3, 15, 28 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,600 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Joan Doherty, Caravan Road; Cillian & Fioon C/o Ann Mc Gill Doochary; Pearse Kerr, Tubberkeen; Magaret Boyle, The Creek, Gweedore Road; P. O' Donnell c/o Post Office

Bingo winners for Sunday 24th November: €150 Laura Kessack, Keadue; €100 Eileen Gallagher; €100 Patricia Molloy; €100 Brid Mc Devitt Braade; €100 Caitlin Boyle (Ferry) Cranaguige; €100 Nora O' Neill Dublin

Congratulations to Dungloe Instrumental music group who came first place in the Co final in Scor na nOg on Sunday last. The group will go to the Ulster semi-final in Cavan in two weeks' time. Congratulations also to Erin Gallagher who finished 2nd in the solo singing.

Congratulations to Mary Bonner from Tubberkeen who won the Christmas hamper Sponsored by SuperValu Ballybofey that was held in Supervalu Dungloe for the Dungloe Gaa club in supervalu Dungloe on Friday the 15th of November

The AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Saturday 30th November 2019 at 7.45pm.

Letterkenny Gaels

Bhuel bhí oíche mhór eile ag Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn anocht ag craobh an Chontae le Scór na nÓg! Gaels have brought home another set of County medals with the wonderful short play, Packie McNamee, adapted by Brian Sweeney. Michael, Anna and Eimear Sweeney, Cormac and Emily Crossan, Alicia and Daniel Brady provided the audience with plenty of laughs with their fast paced and polished delivery. They will now go on to the Ulster Semi-Final in County Cavan on 8th December.

Our Ceili dancers, Gráinne and Sorcha Ní Fríl, Grace and Clara McGilloway performed a beautiful four hand reel and were unfortunate not to progress. Rosemary Coll, sister of our own Garry Coll did a fabulous job as Bean a' Tí. Guíonn muid gach rath ar na hiomaitheoirí uilig sa chéad babhta eile.

Bhí an-oíche ag muintir Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn ag dinnéar bliantúil CLG Dhún na nGall san Abbey Hotel. Letterkenny Gaels were the proud recipients last Saturday evening of the award for promoting Irish Language and Culture by a non-Gaeltacht club. Ba mhaith linn comhghairdeas a ghabháil le Frank McGlynn who was honoured by the County Executive Committee on his retirement from County football. Proud Gaels, Uncle Jim and Auntie Frances McGlynn were delighted to be present for such a special occasion.

Our Club AGM date has now been changed and will be held on Sunday, 8th December 2019 commencing at 2pm in the Club Room.

The deadline for receipt of completed Nominations is 6.00pm on Friday, 29th November 2019.

Enda and Claire Nicholls have kindly agreed to host an Underage End-Of-Year Party in Arena 7 next Sunday 1st December from 10.30am to 12.30pm. They will make their facilities available to Gaels players and their friends to come along and enjoy the fun.

This is Important Fund Raiser for Letterkenny Gaels and players and their friends from Football, Hurling and Camogie are invited and welcome.

Next Monday night, in association with Letterkenny Rugby Club and Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club, North West Opera will present their Carols by Candlelight at the Clubroom. This is a one off opportunity to see this festive show at the Glebe. The show commences at 8pm. All proceeds in aid of ‘New Kitchen Fund’