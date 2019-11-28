Major award for Donegal Co. Council for its involvement in sporting event

Contact
Ballyliffin hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Donegal County Council has scooped a major award at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.
The local authority won the Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts Award for its involvement in the hosting of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin last year.
The event was a huge success and resulted in Donegal getting considerable media exposure as the count was really put on the golfing map.
The staging of the event in Donegal was a major logistical exercise.
Fingal County Council was been named as Local Authority of the Year at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards in Dublin.
The 16th annual Awards ceremony was held in association with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and showcases and celebrates the best of Local Government in Ireland.
Ian Talbot, Chief Executive, Chambers Ireland said, “Local Authorities continue to make substantial efforts across multiple areas of Irish society with wide-ranging positive impacts for local communities and the local economy; the Excellence in Local Government Awards serve as the platform to highlight the irreplaceable value that results.”
Specially commissioned crystal awards designed by Waterford Crystal were presented to the winners on the night.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Supporting Active Communities Award
Cork County Council - Blackwater and Creativity in County Cork
Best Practice in Citizen Engagement Award
Fingal County Council - Our Balbriggan - Imagine the Possibilities - Get Involved.
Health & Wellbeing Award
Cork City Council - Cork Sanctuary Runners
Supporting Tourism Award
*JOINT WINNERS*
Kerry County Council - From Berlin to Kerry
South Dublin County Council - The Round Tower, Visitor Centre, Clondalkin - Brú Chrónáin
Promoting Economic Development Award
Cork County Council - Bridge to Masschallenge Cork Programme
Local Authority Innovation Award
Cork City Council - Arus Mhuire Rightsizing Housing Project
Sustainable Environment Award
Clare County Council - Banner Beekeepers Association Apiary at Doora, Ennis
Best Library Service Award
Limerick City & County Council - Watch House Cross Community Library Autism Friendly Resource
Sustaining the Arts Award
Wexford County Council - Arts Ability Programme
Disability Services Provision Award
Tipperary County Council - Sign of The Times
Festival of the Year Award
Fingal County Council - Dublin Bay Prawn Festival
Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts Award
Donegal County Council - Hosting the DDF Irish Open in Inishowen MD - a place mobilised
Enhancing the Urban Environment Award
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council - Otranto Seaside Gardens
Heritage and Built Environment Award
Monaghan County Council - The Monaghan Spitfire - Life on the Border with a World at War
Commemorations and Centenaries Award
Tipperary County Council - Solohead Parish Centenary Soloheadbeg 1919
Age Friendly Initiative Award
Mayo County Council - Age Friendly Airport Guidelines
Local Authority of the Year
Fingal County Council
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.