Major award for Donegal Co. Council for its involvement in sporting event

Donegal County Council has scooped a major award at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

The local authority won the Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts Award for its involvement in the hosting of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin last year.

The event was a huge success and resulted in Donegal getting considerable media exposure as the count was really put on the golfing map.

The staging of the event in Donegal was a major logistical exercise.

Fingal County Council was been named as Local Authority of the Year at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards in Dublin.

The 16th annual Awards ceremony was held in association with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and showcases and celebrates the best of Local Government in Ireland.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive, Chambers Ireland said, “Local Authorities continue to make substantial efforts across multiple areas of Irish society with wide-ranging positive impacts for local communities and the local economy; the Excellence in Local Government Awards serve as the platform to highlight the irreplaceable value that results.”

Specially commissioned crystal awards designed by Waterford Crystal were presented to the winners on the night.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Supporting Active Communities Award

Cork County Council - Blackwater and Creativity in County Cork

Best Practice in Citizen Engagement Award

Fingal County Council - Our Balbriggan - Imagine the Possibilities - Get Involved.

Health & Wellbeing Award

Cork City Council - Cork Sanctuary Runners

Supporting Tourism Award

*JOINT WINNERS*

Kerry County Council - From Berlin to Kerry

South Dublin County Council - The Round Tower, Visitor Centre, Clondalkin - Brú Chrónáin

Promoting Economic Development Award

Cork County Council - Bridge to Masschallenge Cork Programme

Local Authority Innovation Award

Cork City Council - Arus Mhuire Rightsizing Housing Project

Sustainable Environment Award

Clare County Council - Banner Beekeepers Association Apiary at Doora, Ennis

Best Library Service Award

Limerick City & County Council - Watch House Cross Community Library Autism Friendly Resource

Sustaining the Arts Award

Wexford County Council - Arts Ability Programme

Disability Services Provision Award

Tipperary County Council - Sign of The Times

Festival of the Year Award

Fingal County Council - Dublin Bay Prawn Festival

Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts Award

Donegal County Council - Hosting the DDF Irish Open in Inishowen MD - a place mobilised

Enhancing the Urban Environment Award

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council - Otranto Seaside Gardens

Heritage and Built Environment Award

Monaghan County Council - The Monaghan Spitfire - Life on the Border with a World at War

Commemorations and Centenaries Award

Tipperary County Council - Solohead Parish Centenary Soloheadbeg 1919

Age Friendly Initiative Award

Mayo County Council - Age Friendly Airport Guidelines

Local Authority of the Year

Fingal County Council