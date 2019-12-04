Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

It's all to play for as Paddy Lafferty tournament reaches latter stages

Young pretender Duffy seeking to topple reigning champ McNamee in last 16 clash

It's all to play for as Paddy Lafferty tournament reaches the latter stages

TENSE: The popular Paddy Lafferty memorial tournament is down to the last 16

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Excitement is mounting as the popular Paddy Lafferty memorial pool tournament heads into the last 16.

The competition, held annually in the Inishowen village of Gleneely, attracted more than 100 entrants this year.

Reigning champ Eddie McNamee is on course to retain his title, but he faces a stiff test on Sunday as the competition's youngest ever competitor Adam Duffy takes him on for a place in the quarter finals.

Saturday evening will see two former champions, Paddy Logue and Damian Mc Feely, go head to head. There are plenty of worthy winners still in the competition and no one can be ruled out. 

Last 32 results: 
Charlie Duffy bt Niall Mc Daid 
Eddie Mc Namee bt James Dixon
Paddy Diver (B) bt Ryan Mc Cole 
Robert Nelson bt Hugh Mc Dermott
Henry Doherty bt Edward Mc Geogeghan 
Cathal Mc Gonigle bt Garry Duffy 
Peter Doherty bt Danny Mc Gonigle 
Paddy Logue bt Francis Hegarty 
Seamus Bill bt Liam Barrons
Damian Mc Feely bt Neal Gerard Duffy
Joe Mc Cauley bt Matthew Mc Callion
Martin Mc Dermott bt Brian Mc Callion



Last 16 fixtures:

Saturday 7th December 
7.30 Paddy Logue V Damian Mc Feely
8.00 Joe Mc Cauley V Cathal Mc Gonigle 
8.30 Paddy Dover (B) V Seamus Bill
9.00 Charlie Duffy V Thomas Lafferty 


Sunday 8th December
6.00 Henry Doherty V Gordon Martin
6.30 Peter Doherty V Robert Nelson 
7.00 Adam Duffy V Eddie McNamee 
7.30 Martin Mc Dermott V Mickey Gibbons 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie