It's all to play for as Paddy Lafferty tournament reaches latter stages

Contact
TENSE: The popular Paddy Lafferty memorial tournament is down to the last 16
Excitement is mounting as the popular Paddy Lafferty memorial pool tournament heads into the last 16.
The competition, held annually in the Inishowen village of Gleneely, attracted more than 100 entrants this year.
Reigning champ Eddie McNamee is on course to retain his title, but he faces a stiff test on Sunday as the competition's youngest ever competitor Adam Duffy takes him on for a place in the quarter finals.
Saturday evening will see two former champions, Paddy Logue and Damian Mc Feely, go head to head. There are plenty of worthy winners still in the competition and no one can be ruled out.
Last 32 results:
Charlie Duffy bt Niall Mc Daid
Eddie Mc Namee bt James Dixon
Paddy Diver (B) bt Ryan Mc Cole
Robert Nelson bt Hugh Mc Dermott
Henry Doherty bt Edward Mc Geogeghan
Cathal Mc Gonigle bt Garry Duffy
Peter Doherty bt Danny Mc Gonigle
Paddy Logue bt Francis Hegarty
Seamus Bill bt Liam Barrons
Damian Mc Feely bt Neal Gerard Duffy
Joe Mc Cauley bt Matthew Mc Callion
Martin Mc Dermott bt Brian Mc Callion
Last 16 fixtures:
Saturday 7th December
7.30 Paddy Logue V Damian Mc Feely
8.00 Joe Mc Cauley V Cathal Mc Gonigle
8.30 Paddy Dover (B) V Seamus Bill
9.00 Charlie Duffy V Thomas Lafferty
Sunday 8th December
6.00 Henry Doherty V Gordon Martin
6.30 Peter Doherty V Robert Nelson
7.00 Adam Duffy V Eddie McNamee
7.30 Martin Mc Dermott V Mickey Gibbons
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal cancer survivors with creative skills have been encouraged to get involved with research charity campaign.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.