It's all to play for as Paddy Lafferty tournament reaches latter stages

Excitement is mounting as the popular Paddy Lafferty memorial pool tournament heads into the last 16.

The competition, held annually in the Inishowen village of Gleneely, attracted more than 100 entrants this year.

Reigning champ Eddie McNamee is on course to retain his title, but he faces a stiff test on Sunday as the competition's youngest ever competitor Adam Duffy takes him on for a place in the quarter finals.

Saturday evening will see two former champions, Paddy Logue and Damian Mc Feely, go head to head. There are plenty of worthy winners still in the competition and no one can be ruled out.

Last 32 results:

Charlie Duffy bt Niall Mc Daid

Eddie Mc Namee bt James Dixon

Paddy Diver (B) bt Ryan Mc Cole

Robert Nelson bt Hugh Mc Dermott

Henry Doherty bt Edward Mc Geogeghan

Cathal Mc Gonigle bt Garry Duffy

Peter Doherty bt Danny Mc Gonigle

Paddy Logue bt Francis Hegarty

Seamus Bill bt Liam Barrons

Damian Mc Feely bt Neal Gerard Duffy

Joe Mc Cauley bt Matthew Mc Callion

Martin Mc Dermott bt Brian Mc Callion





Last 16 fixtures:

Saturday 7th December

7.30 Paddy Logue V Damian Mc Feely

8.00 Joe Mc Cauley V Cathal Mc Gonigle

8.30 Paddy Dover (B) V Seamus Bill

9.00 Charlie Duffy V Thomas Lafferty



Sunday 8th December

6.00 Henry Doherty V Gordon Martin

6.30 Peter Doherty V Robert Nelson

7.00 Adam Duffy V Eddie McNamee

7.30 Martin Mc Dermott V Mickey Gibbons