Donegal schoolgirls make their bid for All-Ireland glory this Thursday

The first year girls' team from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, will be flying the flag for Donegal at the FAI Post Primary Schools futsal finals this Thursday.

The Inishowen girls will battle it out with schools from Wexford, Leitrim and Tipperary in a bid to recapture the crown the school last won as debutantes in 2015.

The event will take place in the Waterford IT Arena, Carriganore. In their successful Ulster campaign, Scoil Mhuire averaged four goals a game, with three wins from three, to lift the crown.