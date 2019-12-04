First senior medal for Mona McSharry as she takes bronze in Europeans in Glasgow

Contact
Mona McSharry . . . European bronze
There was a bronze medal for Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharr at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow this evening.
McSharry set a new Irish record coming home in third place from the eighth lane in 29.87.
The Grange-based swimmer, who was part of 'Ireland's Fittest Family’ this year, qualified for the final in a time of 30.31 seconds.
In the final, the Donegal-based swimmer turned fourth of the eight finalists, with all eyes on the two Italians in the middle lanes.
However McSharry powered down the last 25 metres from the outside lane and reached the wall in the bronze position in a new national record, with Italian Benedetta Pilato taking gold in a world junior record of 29.32 seconds and her team-mate Martina Carraro second.
